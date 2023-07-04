Iranian Shahed-136 drones are massively assembled in Tatarstan - media

In Russia, on the territory of the Alabuga special economic zone in Tatarstan, a mass assembly of Shahed-136 combat drones from Iranian components for the Russian army was organized.
This is stated in the investigation of the publication "Protocol" and the YouTube channel RZVRT.
According to the authors of the investigation, Shahed-136 kamikaze drones are being assembled in Alabuga, components for them are completely supplied from Iran.
According to journalists, the agreement with Iran provides for the training of Alabuga specialists on the territory of Iranian production. The first such trip took place in March 2023. Currently, senior specialists and key management staff are being trained.. It is assumed that more than 200 people, including mid-level specialists and students, will undergo such training in Iran.
The agreement provides for the transfer from Iran of design documentation, which Iranian and Russian engineers are finalizing jointly. They also adapt processes to Russian realities and needs.
According to the source, Alabuga did not purchase the drones themselves, but only received the right to organize the production of drones.
It is assumed that in the future the import of components from Iran will decrease. First, the body of drones will be removed from the list of imported goods, since it is easy to manufacture, then the GPS module and processor, because "they are quite primitive in Iranian drones."
After that, Alabuga plans to learn how to make engines, according to the investigation.. There are also plans to build a workshop for the production of drone warheads, but this will take time.
The investigation notes that the hangar where drones are assembled occupies 40 thousand square meters. meters. Next year, the management of "Alabuga" plans to transfer the production of some parts to the territory of the economic zone and automate it.
According to the source, the total area of the hangars will be more than 100 thousand square meters.. meters. Journalists compare it to a separate village, which is only engaged in the production of drones for the Russian army.
