A ship sank in a storm in Thailand

18:16 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Corvette Royal Thai Navy Sukhothai sank during a storm in the Gulf of Thailand.



"HTMS Sukhothai sank near Prachuap Khiri Khan around 11:30 p.m. Sunday," Navy spokesman Admiral Pokkrong Monthatpalin said.



The corvette was patrolling about 20 nautical miles off the coast of the Bang Saphan area of Prachuap Khiri Khan province. During a storm, she was hit by high waves, tilted about 60 degrees to starboard, took on water and capsized.



There were 106 sailors on board the corvette. Of these, 75 were saved, 31 soldiers were considered missing.



Later, the country's authorities said that 10 more crew members were found, but one of them died.



It is indicated that the Sukhothai corvette was built in the USA and operated for 36 years.. It was equipped for air defense, naval combat and anti-submarine warfare.