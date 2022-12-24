Protesters storm government building in Mongolian capital

14:54 05 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In Ulaanbaatar on December 5, protesters broke into the Government Palace because of the theft of coal.



This was reported by the Mongolian news agency Sonin.



According to media reports, the protest broke out due to the fact that the amount of coal exported from Mongolia was different from what China received. Against this background, protests broke out in the country.. The demonstrators demanded the names and prosecution of those who illegally exported coal.



Sonin reports that during the second wave of protests on December 5, protesters broke into the parliament building. As a result of the crush, at least two people were injured. Earlier, the security forces had already beaten off one assault attempt.