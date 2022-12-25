House of Moscow to be demolished in Lithuanian capital

The district tribunal of the Lithuanian capital Vilnius allowed the Construction Inspectorate to demolish the "House of Moscow" - the unfinished building of a Russian cultural institution.
The court also imposed a fine on the state institution that manages the house - for each day of non-compliance with the decision, they must pay 300 euros.
This is reported by the national broadcaster LRT.
This is reported by the national broadcaster LRT.
The Construction Inspectorate noted that the laws do not provide for the possibility of expropriating illegally constructed buildings, therefore, in the absence of the possibility of their legalization, their demolition is the only possible legal way.
What is known about the "House of Moscow"
The idea of the "House of Moscow" in Vilnius began to be implemented in 2004, after the visit of the then mayor of the Russian capital Yuri Luzhkov. It was announced that the building would become the center of cultural and business cooperation between Moscow and Vilnius.
In 2016, the Vilnius District Court canceled the building permit for the House of Moscow. In 2018, the mayor of the city, Remigius Shimasius, turned to the Department of State Security on the issue of the "House of Moscow". He did not disclose the details of the case, but stated that the object is a Kremlin propaganda tool and poses a threat to Lithuania's national security.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments