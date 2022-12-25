House of Moscow to be demolished in Lithuanian capital

13:51 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The district tribunal of the Lithuanian capital Vilnius allowed the Construction Inspectorate to demolish the "House of Moscow" - the unfinished building of a Russian cultural institution.

The court also imposed a fine on the state institution that manages the house - for each day of non-compliance with the decision, they must pay 300 euros.



This is reported by the national broadcaster LRT.

"After the court granted the Construction Inspectorate the right to demolish the illegally constructed building, an estimate for the demolition will be drawn up in the near future and public procurement procedures will be carried out to select a contractor to carry out the demolition work. It is planned that the demolition of the House of Moscow will be completed by the end of 2023.

The Construction Inspectorate noted that the laws do not provide for the possibility of expropriating illegally constructed buildings, therefore, in the absence of the possibility of their legalization, their demolition is the only possible legal way.



What is known about the "House of Moscow"

The idea of the "House of Moscow" in Vilnius began to be implemented in 2004, after the visit of the then mayor of the Russian capital Yuri Luzhkov. It was announced that the building would become the center of cultural and business cooperation between Moscow and Vilnius.



In 2016, the Vilnius District Court canceled the building permit for the House of Moscow. In 2018, the mayor of the city, Remigius Shimasius, turned to the Department of State Security on the issue of the "House of Moscow". He did not disclose the details of the case, but stated that the object is a Kremlin propaganda tool and poses a threat to Lithuania's national security.