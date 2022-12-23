US bans government employees from installing TikTok

09:33 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine





It is reported by Bloomberg.



The project was supported unanimously. The next step should be consideration in the House of Representatives.



"This app is a Trojan horse for the Chinese Communist Party. This is a significant security risk for the US, so until it (the app) cuts off all ties with China, it should not be on the devices of government officials," Hawley said.

The project provides for exceptions - for working studies of specialists in the field of security, police officers and the like.



In November, the FBI told the Homeland Security Committee that China could use TikTok and its data for its own purposes, such as using algorithms to conduct user influence operations, because Chinese companies are forced to agree to any demands from their government..



A TikTok spokesperson issued a statement after the vote that the voted draft "has no role to play in protecting US national security interests" and that it would be better to try to reach an agreement that takes into account the concerns of American security experts. According to media reports, there have already been such attempts on the part of the Biden administration, but it was not possible to agree.