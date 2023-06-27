First case of malaria in 20 years reported in US

18:09 27 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the United States, cases of the spread of malaria were recorded, which was the first cases in the last 20 years. Information about this was published by the Voice of America.



In the past two months, five cases of malaria caused by mosquito bites have been reported in the United States. These are the first cases of local spread of the disease in two decades.



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in a statement released on Monday, clarified that four cases were recorded in Florida and one in Texas.



Malaria is caused by parasites transmitted by mosquito bites.. Infected people may experience fever, chills, and flu-like symptoms. In the absence of adequate treatment, the disease can lead to serious complications and even death.