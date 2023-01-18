US imposes sanctions against 25 people in Belarus

19:24 17 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The US State Department imposes visa restrictions against 25 people in Belarus, including against local MPs. This was reported by the press service of the US Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, January 17.

"The Lukashenka regime continues its repression against the Belarusian people and their democratic aspirations, in particular due to the politically motivated trial in absentia of the leader of the democratic opposition Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and other democratic activists, as well as due to baseless accusations. To respond to these human rights violations, the State Department is announcing visa restrictions against 25 people under Presidential Proclamation 8015 for their role in undermining democracy.

Visa restrictions imposed against deputies of the National Assembly of Belarus - for their role in the adoption of the law on the death penalty for persons convicted because of the likely "attempts of terrorism".



The State Department added that such accusations are being used "to suppress and intimidate democratic opposition and civil society."



Official Washington emphasized that it is not going to stand aside while the regime continues to persecute and repress peaceful protesters, democratic opposition, journalists, trade unionists, activists, human rights activists and ordinary Belarusians.