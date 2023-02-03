In the United States for the first time allowed the confiscation of the assets of a Russian oligarch

16:01 03 February Kyiv, Ukraine

A court in New York has allowed prosecutors to confiscate $5.4 million from sanctioned Russian businessman Konstantin Malofeev.

It is reported by Reuters.



U.S. District Judge Paul Gardef's decision in federal court in Manhattan was the first forfeiture of a Russian oligarch's assets since the Justice Department's task force was set up in 2022 to seize funds from Russian President Vladimir Putin's allies in response to the invasion of Ukraine.



Malofeev, the owner of the "Orthodox" TV channel Tsargrad TV, has been accused by the US authorities of funding separatists in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.. Malofeev, who denied the charge, was sanctioned by Washington in 2014 and charged with violating them in 2022.



US President Joe Biden at the end of 2022 signed a law allowing the Department of Justice to transfer part of the confiscated assets of the State Department to help Ukraine. US law limits how the government can use confiscated assets.



Andrew Adams, head of the KleptoCapture working group at the Department of Justice, said last month that the first confiscated funds could soon be transferred to Ukraine.

"These amounts are minuscule compared to the amount of catastrophe that Russia has caused to the people and land of Ukraine, but the contribution is important," Adams said.

Because Malofeev did not appeal the confiscation request, prosecutors said on Thursday that the funds should be confiscated by default.