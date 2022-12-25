US Senate approves 2023 defense budget with $800 million in aid to Ukraine

17:27 16 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The US Senate approved an $858 billion defense spending bill for 2023, which included $800 million in aid to Ukraine.

It is reported by Reuters. Earlier this document was approved by the House of Representatives. Now it has been sent to US President Joe Biden for signature.



858 billion dollars that the US plans to spend on defense in 2023, journalists call a record. This amount is $45 billion more than the estimate proposed by President Joe Biden.. In addition, the law cancels the army's mandate for a COVID vaccine.



The law for fiscal year 2023, in particular, includes a 4.6% increase in military salaries, funding for the purchase of weapons, ships and aircraft, as well as support for Taiwan facing aggression from China, and Russia fighting against the invasion of Ukraine.



Earlier it became known that in the United States, the House of Representatives of Congress on Thursday, December 8, approved a national defense bill for fiscal year 2023 in the amount of $858 billion.



The bill, in particular, provides for the allocation of $ 2.7 billion to increase the production capacity of ammunition, as well as the temporary waiver of some restrictions on ammunition contracts to support Ukraine.



The defense budget has been adopted every year since 1961 and covers everything from pay increases for US troops (this year it is 4.6%) to the number of ships and aircraft that can be purchased and how to solve problems with China and Russia.. Legislators are using the NDAA as a vehicle for a number of initiatives.



What is known about US military assistance to Ukraine

The United States of America has been supporting Ukraine since the first days of the war and providing it with weapons and equipment worth billions of dollars, which help in the fight against the invaders.. In particular, modern HIMARS artillery missile systems, Mi-17 helicopters, off-road vehicles for border guards, howitzers and a variety of ammunition.



On May 9, US President Joseph Biden signed Lend-Lease for Ukraine, a piece of legislation that simplifies the process of transferring weapons free of charge, on loan or with reimbursement after the end of the war. According to this procedure, the decision on the provision of weapons will be made within 72 hours.



At the same time, Biden said that the United States would not supply Ukraine with missile systems that would allow it to hit targets located on Russian territory. However, the media spread information that Ukraine would be able to get MLRS, but not long-range ones.