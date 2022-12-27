Snowstorm death toll rises in US

09:02 27 December Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of a snow storm that covered the United States, at least 57 people have already died. This was announced on December 27 by NBC News.



Deaths have been reported in 12 states: Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Wisconsin.



In Erie County in western New York, 27 people have died. Local authorities predict that the number of victims of bad weather will increase as the snowfall continues.



According to the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office, many people died of heart problems while shoveling snow, others were found dead in cars..



US President Joe Biden approved a New York state of emergency declaration that authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts in the affected area.



The National Weather Service said "dangerous travel conditions" will continue for the next few days.