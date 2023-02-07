Earthquakes hit the US: 3.8 magnitude tremors were recorded in New York

09:23 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

In the US state of New York, yesterday, February 6, there was an earthquake of magnitude 3.8. It is noted that this was the strongest earthquake in the region in the last 40 years.



It is reported by NBC.



The earthquake was recorded near Buffalo, New York on February 6th. The epicenter was at a depth of three kilometers.



Erie County Executive Mark Polonkartz said no reports of casualties or damage had been received.