In the United States commented on the possibility of a GLSDB strike on Crimea

08:49 04 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine independently makes decisions on what operations to carry out to protect the state and liberate territories from Russian occupiers. This was stated on Friday, February 3, by US Brigadier General Patrick Ryder at a press conference, answering a question whether the transfer of GLSDB long-range bombs to the Armed Forces of Ukraine provides for the possibility of using them for strikes on the Crimea.

The United States Department of Defense noted that the ammunition will allow Ukrainians to hit enemy targets at a greater distance as part of new defense operations and the de-occupation of sovereign territory.

"As for the Ukrainian plans for operations, it is obvious that this is their decision. They are the main ones in this. Therefore, I am not going to talk or speculate about possible future operations. But again, we worked with them to provide the capabilities that would allow them to be effective on the battlefield," Ryder said.

Earlier it was reported that the United States intends to transfer GLSDB bombs with a homing system to Ukraine.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak published a list of US military aid for $2.2 billion.