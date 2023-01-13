Doctors may be required to save surviving babies after attempted abortion in the US

17:25 13 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The House of Representatives of the US Congress, now led by Republicans, passed a bill requiring doctors to try to save the life of a child who survived after an abortion attempt.



This is reported by the American television channel CNN.



Bill voted to impose a fine or imprisonment of up to five years for healthcare workers who do not comply with the requirements for providing medical care to an infant. We are talking specifically about children born alive during or after an attempted abortion..



The bill does not penalize the mother and provides her with protection from any prosecution.



The author of the document, Congresswoman Ann Wagner, argues that additional protection for infant survivors of attempted abortions is needed because "many of these sweet babies are being denied the medical care they need to live and thrive."



The bill has already been criticized by other politicians and human rights activists.. Democrat Jerry Nadler said the bill "directly interferes with a physician's medical judgment and dictates a medical standard of care" that could only put an infant's life at greater risk.

"This bill makes it clear that House Republicans are clearly rejecting the will of the vast majority of Americans who voted in November to support legal abortion, " said Mini Timaraja, president of NARAL, an organization that fights abortion restrictions.

In addition, Republicans voted to pass a resolution condemning violence against anti-abortion establishments, groups and churches.. The decisions were motivated by the fact that after the abolition of Ro v. Wade, these groups were more likely to become targets of political violence.