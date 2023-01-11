In the United States, all domestic flights were canceled due to a failure, an investigation is underway

19:02 11 January Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of January 11, a failure occurred in the United States civil aviation system, due to which all domestic flights in the country were canceled.. US President Joe Biden ordered an investigation into the incident.



It is reported by The Washington Post.



As noted, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it was instructing airlines to suspend all domestic flights until 9 a.m. ET (16:00 Kyiv time) while it attempts to restore its NOTAM aerial task reporting system.



US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he contacted the FAA about the shutdown.

"The FAA is working to resolve this issue quickly and safely so air traffic can resume normal operations and will continue to provide updates," he said.

Soon, FlightAware, a flight-tracking service, recorded more than 1,200 aircraft delays.



Just before 9 a.m. ET, the Federal Aviation Administration announced that air traffic was resuming at airports across the United States.

"The FAA has determined that the security system disrupted by the overnight shutdown has been fully restored and the nationwide ground shutdown will be canceled immediately, " Minister Butidzic said.

To date, FlightAware has reported 4,000 delayed flights.



White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Biden has been briefed on the NOTAM disruption. According to her, he instructed the Ministry of Transport to investigate the causes of the incident.



As the official emphasized, so far there is no evidence in favor of the fact that a cyber attack could have caused the failure.



According to Michael McCormick, a former agency official, the FAA's nationwide flight shutdown was the first such move in the US since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.. At the same time, the Pentagon noted that the failure did not affect the military of the United States.