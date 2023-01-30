Two Russian spies exposed in Slovenia

10:53 30 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In Ljubljana, the Slovenian intelligence and security service exposed two foreign nationals who were spying for Russia.



This is reported by the publication Delo.



For espionage and providing false information, two suspects face up to eight years in prison.



According to unofficial information, two Russian agents with citizenship of one of the South American countries (at least one of them has Argentine citizenship) worked under false identities and were detained in a rented office in an office building in the Ljubljana district of Bezigrad.



The District State Prosecutor's Office in Ljubljana has started pre-trial proceedings at the request of the Slovenian Intelligence and Security Service.



The two Russian agents are believed to have been in the service of the Russian military intelligence service, the GRU, and worked on a sophisticated "sleeper agent" program.. Most of these agents have false documents and citizenship of third countries, often from South American countries, and most of them work under the cover of the military intelligence of the GRU.