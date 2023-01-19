NATO will soon expand its battlegroups in the east

NATO plans to expand its battle groups on the eastern flank to the brigade level in the near future.
This was stated by NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana during a meeting of the military committee.
Joane also called on the allies to increase the production of military equipment and ammunition both for Ukraine and for their own defense.
