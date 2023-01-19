NATO will soon expand its battlegroups in the east

15:43 18 January Kyiv, Ukraine

NATO plans to expand its battle groups on the eastern flank to the brigade level in the near future.



This was stated by NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana during a meeting of the military committee.

"NATO is making progress on rapidly expanding its battlegroups on the eastern flank to brigade level... This goal will be achieved in the shortest possible time," he said.

Joane also called on the allies to increase the production of military equipment and ammunition both for Ukraine and for their own defense.