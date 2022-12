17:13 30 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor, terrorists ambushed buses carrying oil workers. As a result of the attack, 10 people were killed and 2 were injured.

It is reported by Al Mayadeen TV channel.

"In the early morning of December 30, three buses transporting specialists from the Tayim field in Deir ez-Zor province were attacked from an ambush.. The attackers took advantage of poor visibility due to fog," said Bassam Toume, Minister of Oil and Mineral Resources of the Republic.

Units of the Syrian army arrived at the scene of the tragedy.





According to Al Mayadeen, the attack was carried out by militants of the "Islamic State". They used explosives and machine guns.