Amusement park accident in Sweden dies, 9 injured

In the capital of Sweden, Stockholm, an accident occurred on an amusement park ride, one person died, nine more were injured.
It is reported by SVT.
According to emergency services, a roller coaster car at the Gröna Lund amusement park derailed and then got stuck. As a result, people fell out of the trailer from a height.
Some of the visitors of the attraction were trapped at the top, the rescuers had to lower them down. A total of 9 people, both children and adults, were hospitalized after the accident.
The police have now launched a preliminary investigation.
Due to the accident, the park will be closed for at least a week. The company announced this at a press conference.
