14:08 19 January Kyiv, Ukraine

A Swedish court convicted two brothers, aged 42 and 35, for intelligence activities in favor of Russia. This was reported by Swedish Radio on Thursday, January 19.

"According to the indictment, they gained access to (secret - ed.) information, since the older brother worked, in particular, in security structures and the armed forces," the report says.



The older brother was sentenced to life imprisonment, and the younger brother to nine years and ten months in prison.



The crimes for which the brothers were charged were committed between March 2011 and September 2021, media reports.



The defendants deny the charges imputed to them.