Serbia cancels full combat readiness of the army on the border with Kosovo

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has abolished the state of high alert in the Serbian Armed Forces on the border with Kosovo.
This is reported by Vecernje Novosti.
Combat readiness was declared on December 26 due to the situation in northern Kosovo.
Then Vučić, as the supreme commander of the armed forces of Serbia, ordered the army and all units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to be brought to the highest level of combat readiness.
On December 28, Kosovo closed the largest checkpoint on the border with Serbia.
Kosovo is a partially recognized state in Southeastern Europe, on the Balkan Peninsula. According to the Serbian constitution, the territory of the Republic of Kosovo is part of Serbia and is part of it as the Autonomous Province of Kosovo and Metohija, but in fact Kosovo is not controlled by the Serbian authorities. Ukraine does not recognize the independence of Kosovo.
What is known about the situation in Serbia and Kosovo
On July 31, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said in an address to the population that the Kosovo police would launch a military operation against the Serbs.
On August 21, Vučić said that he was ready to protect the Serbs living in the territory of partially recognized Kosovo, if NATO did not intervene in a possible conflict.
Prior to this, the Pristina authorities announced that from August 1, the issuance of special documents at the entrance to Kosovo will begin, and Serbian documents will be considered invalid.
Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic says Belgrade will not recognize Kosovo's decision. According to the minister, the Kosovo authorities are "literally preparing hell in the coming days" for the Serbs living there.
On August 27, Serbia and partially recognized Kosovo agreed on the mutual re-registration of documents.
At the same time, on the night of November 1, the Kosovo police issued the first warning to vehicles that were not re-registered from Serbian plates to Republic of Kosovo plates.. On the same day, Kosovo planned to introduce the mandatory re-registration of all license plates to its own.
On November 2, it was reported that Serbian troops were put on high alert in connection with the conflict situation in Kosovo against the backdrop of the republic's demands for reissuing documents.
On November 22, it was reported that Kosovo had postponed plans to fine drivers who refuse to turn in old Serbian-issued license plates for another 48 hours.
On November 24, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that Serbia and partially recognized Kosovo had concluded an agreement on the use of Serbian license plates on Kosovo territory.
