NATO leaders say they are ready for direct confrontation with Russia

07:53 29 January Kyiv, Ukraine

NATO is ready for a direct confrontation with Russia, because the strategic goals of the aggressor country go beyond the borders of Ukraine. This was announced on Saturday, January 28, by the head of the NATO military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, for the Portuguese RTP.

He pointed out that Russia is striving to "return to the old Soviet Union" and has been coming to some country with weapons for years. Therefore, "NATO must be ready."

"Now we are faced with the threat that Russia is. She comes to us without an invitation at any moment. So we have to be on the lookout. We don't have time to prepare because it's up to them when they come," Bauer said.

He also noted that the industrial production of the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance should be reoriented to the military sphere. In order to carry out rearmament, in his opinion, it would be expedient to introduce a "military economy in peacetime."

At the same time, Bauer clarified that he does not believe in nuclear war, since Russian President Vladimir Putin is "not crazy."

"I think Vladimir Putin is not crazy, and that's good news.. He has ideas that don't match our ideas. But he's not crazy. This means that he is still a rational person," the admiral said.

It should be noted that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The unblocking of the supply of new weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine was discussed.

Recall that earlier the NATO Secretary General announced that the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine from Western countries will increase in the near future.