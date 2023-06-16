07:27 21 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Unlucky, literally and figuratively, on the Russian Railways (Russian Railways). Too often, train wrecks, and freight ones, began to occur. As the mouthpiece of the Kremlin says, "Coincidence? I don't think so."

Again, on the night of Sunday, May 21, at least 12 wagons of a freight train derailed in the Russian Transbaikalia on the Kuenga - Priiskovaya stretch. This is reported by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation.

"On the night of May 21, according to preliminary information, 12 wagons of a freight train derailed at the Kuenga-Priiskovaya stretch (double-track section of the Trans-Baikal Railway)," the report says.

It is noted that due to the accident, the Moscow-Vladivostok train was delayed, and commuter trains were also canceled.

Recall that this is one of a number of similar incidents with Russian trains in recent times.. So, on May 18, it became known about an explosion on the railway in the occupied Crimea and the derailment of several cars. British intelligence said that because of this, the delivery of missiles and other weapons to Sevastopol could be disrupted.

On the same day, five wagons of a freight train derailed in the Krasnoyarsk Territory of the Russian Federation.