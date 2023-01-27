FBI and CIA websites blocked in Russia

16:54 27 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Roskomnadzor blocked the websites of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Russian regulator accuses US government agencies of spreading false information. The US State Department's counterterrorism and counterintelligence platform was also banned.



A statement released by Russian news agencies and relayed by Reuters said: "Roskomnadzor has restricted access to a number of resources belonging to state structures of hostile countries for disseminating materials aimed at destabilizing the socio-political situation in Russia."



Roskomnadzor said the CIA and FBI websites "published inaccurate materials and information discrediting the Russian Armed Forces."



In particular, access is limited at the request of cia.gov (CIA), fbi.gov (FBI) and rewardsforjustice.net (State Department platform). At the same time, Roskomnadzor does not indicate who ordered the blocking of American resources and for how long they are blocked.