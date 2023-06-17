12:04 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The head of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin, instructed the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation to create an institute to study the social behavior of homosexual people.

The Institute is planned to be created at the Serbsky Center for Psychiatry and Narcology.

This follows from the answer of the Minister of Health, Mikhail Murashko, to the question of Deputy Anatoly Wasserman during the first reading in the State Duma of the bill banning transgender transition.



Wasserman decided to clarify with the Minister of Health the extent to which research is being developed on psychological, and, if necessary, psychiatric methods of influencing LGBTQ people to bring their gender role in line with reality.

“Now there is an instruction from the president to create an additional institute on the basis of our federal center of psychiatry to study not only these, but also a number of behavioral areas, including social behavior. Therefore, this direction will also be further taken into obligatory scientific study, in addition to what we are doing today, ”Murashko said.

He also stated that similar work is already underway in Russian scientific centers.

LGBT representatives call this goosebump speech a confirmation that the so-called conversion therapy, a complex of pseudoscientific physical and psychological violent methods for treating any non-heterosexual orientation, can be introduced in Russia.

The UN called for a ban on such methods and equated them with torture. According to the SOS Crisis Group, there is a growing number of rehabilitation centers in Russia where people are treated for homosexuality, transgender or atheism.. Patients in these institutions spoke of beatings, starvation, and torture by being hung up in handcuffs.