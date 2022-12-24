Mi-8 helicopter crashed and burned down in Russia

11:43 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In Russia, in the village of Takhtoyamsk in the Olsky district of the Magadan region, on the morning of December 19, a Mi-8 helicopter crashed and burned down during a landing.

This was reported by the Far Eastern Transport Prosecutor's Office of the Russian Federation.



According to the prosecutor's office, the helicopter crashed into a construction trailer, rolled over on its side and completely burned out on the landing strip. Three crew members managed to leave the cabin of the helicopter. The helicopter belonged to Polyar-Avia LLC.





According to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, one of the crew members was injured.

The Mi-8T helicopter is a Soviet airborne transport helicopter, put into service in 1968.. It is designed to combat armored ground, surface, mobile and fixed small-sized targets, defeat manpower, transport troops, cargo, the wounded, as well as perform search and rescue operations.

There have been several military aircraft crashes in Russia in recent months, including civilian casualties.



On December 2, it became known that another military aircraft had crashed in Russia, this time in the Primorsky Territory. Fighter "MiG-31" crashed immediately after takeoff and fell in the forest near the village of Alekseevka. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims that the flight was training and was carried out without ammunition in a deserted area, and the pilots ejected. There is no destruction on earth. The ministry calls the cause of the accident a "technical malfunction."



On the morning of Monday, December 5, it was reported about a drone attack on the Engels air base in the Saratov region of Russia. Two planes were damaged, two soldiers were injured. The governor of the Saratov region Roman Busargin said that "information about the events at military facilities" in the Engels region is being checked by law enforcement agencies.



Also on the morning of December 5, a fuel truck broke out at the Dyagilevo airfield near Ryazan. A fire started after the explosion. According to preliminary data, there are dead and wounded. One of the planes was also damaged.



On December 16, an MI-8 helicopter crashed in Buryatia. The helicopter crashed while landing at the Baikal airport and caught fire. There was a crew of three on board, all three were killed.