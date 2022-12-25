In Russia, there was another explosion on the gas pipeline

Today, December 20, in the Russian Federation there was an explosion on the main gas pipeline.





This is reported by the Russian TG channel Mash.

"An explosion on the gas pipeline between the village of Kalinino and the village of Yambakhtino, Vurnarsky district of Chuvashia. Previously, there was a gas leak. There is no information about the victims. Emergency personnel were on the scene. According to local residents, the temperature in the area of the fire is so high that people cannot approach their houses," the TG channel said.