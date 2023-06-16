In Russia, pensioners will be on duty on the roofs and shoot down UAVs with a jet of water

07:48 04 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The fact that in Russia they still live in the state of the times of the Great Patriotic War is spoken not only by the army and propaganda, but also by the organization of civil defense. It is difficult for a modern person to believe that in the age of modern technology a huge country will offer pensioners to run on rooftops and shoot down (?!) enemy drones.

In Russia, it was proposed to arrange duty of civilians and retired military men on the roofs of houses so that they would detect drones. This proposal was made by the ex-head of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Special Forces Command of the Russian Air Force Sergey Khatylev, according to RosSMI.

"The heads of administrations should organize the local population: air defense duty, duty at visual observation posts, duty on the roofs of houses. This should be done by civilians.. It is exactly what needs to be used by veterans of the Armed Forces, pensioners, who can tell, teach, show and be responsible for this work on a city and region scale," the expert said.

According to him, to combat drones, the Russian leadership should resort to the experience gained in the Great Patriotic War - to use people's squads, balloons, and install modern sound pickups, which in 1914-1945 replaced hearing aids.

Khatylev also suggested shooting down UAVs using water jets with strong water pressure up to 50 meters.

Recall that on May 30, Moscow and the Moscow region were attacked by drones. As a result, several buildings were slightly damaged, two civilians were slightly injured. The Russian Ministry of Defense counted eight drones and said that all of them were either shot down by air defense or suppressed by electronic warfare, lost control and deviated from their intended targets.. Social media reported that there were at least 25 drones.

And on the night of May 3, unknown drones attacked the Kremlin.