10:57 01 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In Russia, there have been calls from the opposition to elect a new president in 2024 to resume normal relations with Europe.

This is reported by the British Ministry of Defense with reference to British intelligence data.

On May 27, Russian opposition politician Boris Nadezhdin spoke on the Russian NTV channel and called for the election of a new president in 2024 in order to resume normal relations with Europe.

Nadezhdin has been vehemently critical of the war since the invasion, according to British intelligence, but this is likely the first call for a replacement of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Russian state television since it began.



Over the past 15 months, Russia has imposed restrictions on freedom of speech not seen since Soviet times, British intelligence officials say.. However, there is a real possibility that recent strong statements by nationalist figures, and Wagner PMC owner Yevgeny Prigozhin, are inspiring opposition figures to challenge taboo topics.