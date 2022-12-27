Russia puts Bellingcat journalist Khrist Grozev on the wanted list

17:09 26 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has put Bellingcat investigator Christ Grozev on the federal wanted list. The card says that Grozev is wanted "under the article of the Criminal Code." Which article is not specified.

This was reported by the Russian edition of Mediazona.

In a comment, Grozev said that he did not know what article he was charged with: “I really did not know and do not know under which article. I don't think they can apply the defamatory article to foreigners, so they probably came up with something else."

Hristo Grozev is an investigative journalist and Project Manager at Bellingcat. In particular, he, along with a team of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and other journalists, investigated the poisoning of a politician, the publication reminds. Investigators found that eight employees of the FSB Institute of Forensic Science were involved in the poisoning.



In July, the FSB accused Grozev of helping Ukrainian intelligence, which, according to the agency, was planning to hijack a Russian military plane.. The department did not report on the initiation of the case and its qualification.



Grozev himself said that he did not participate in the operations of the Ukrainian special services, and together with the Bellingcat team, he was preparing an investigation into the attempts of the FSB and the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine to deceive each other.