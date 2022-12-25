In Russia, a man was fined for retelling a dream about Zelensky

17:34 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In Chita, the court fined 26-year-old Ivan Losev 30,000 rubles under an administrative article about "discrediting" the army. The man told on Instagram about his dream with the participation of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky against the backdrop of the "partial mobilization" announced in the Russian Federation.

This is reported by the project of Radio Liberty "Siberia.Realities".



The owner of a sauna in Chita, Losev, after the President of the Russian Federation announced mobilization on September 21, dreamed that he was mobilized and brought to a certain preparatory camp.

“And at that moment the Armed Forces of Ukraine, led by Zelensky, burst in, they tied everyone up, they are going to shoot, and at that moment Zelensky passes me and says: “Oh, I saw your streams on Instagram, Glory to Ukraine!” I answer him: “Heroes Glory!” and I say to him: “Can I take a selfie with you for Instagram?” Zelensky replies: “You can,” the man retold his dream on the social network.

As it turned out, FSB officers were following his page.. Losev received a phone call to his work phone and was told that there was reason to believe that he was engaged in discrediting the armed forces of the Russian Federation, and suggested that he go to the police station.

“I was given a case, there were descriptions of my streams on instagram. That is, in my opinion, since June, someone came to me and looked at my stories. My page is open, I don’t see what kind of people are watching them,” the man said.

As it turned out from the case file, on September 23, a junior FSB detective from Zabaikalsk, 400 km from Chita, prepared a document about Losev's publications on Instagram. In them, in addition to a dream with the participation of Zelensky, the suspect shared his views on mobilization and the war in Ukraine.

“How many are planned to be mobilized there? 300 thousand? Million? in prison is better than himars flying into your rashist ***** (face - ed.)," one of the messages said.

The administrative case on "discrediting" was received by the Central District Court of Chita on December 8. The next day, the judge found the Chita man guilty. Losev himself did not get to his process, because he overslept. He says he was not properly informed of the time of the hearing, and the court's website was unavailable for some time due to system malfunctions.



Even before the trial, when Losev was summoned to the police department, he was threatened with a criminal case in case of repeated discrediting of the army and hinted that the size of the administrative fine could increase for disputes with the judge.