In Russia, a man was fined for retelling a dream about Zelensky

In Chita, the court fined 26-year-old Ivan Losev 30,000 rubles under an administrative article about "discrediting" the army. The man told on Instagram about his dream with the participation of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky against the backdrop of the "partial mobilization" announced in the Russian Federation.
This is reported by the project of Radio Liberty "Siberia.Realities".
The owner of a sauna in Chita, Losev, after the President of the Russian Federation announced mobilization on September 21, dreamed that he was mobilized and brought to a certain preparatory camp.
As it turned out, FSB officers were following his page.. Losev received a phone call to his work phone and was told that there was reason to believe that he was engaged in discrediting the armed forces of the Russian Federation, and suggested that he go to the police station.
As it turned out from the case file, on September 23, a junior FSB detective from Zabaikalsk, 400 km from Chita, prepared a document about Losev's publications on Instagram. In them, in addition to a dream with the participation of Zelensky, the suspect shared his views on mobilization and the war in Ukraine.
The administrative case on "discrediting" was received by the Central District Court of Chita on December 8. The next day, the judge found the Chita man guilty. Losev himself did not get to his process, because he overslept. He says he was not properly informed of the time of the hearing, and the court's website was unavailable for some time due to system malfunctions.
Even before the trial, when Losev was summoned to the police department, he was threatened with a criminal case in case of repeated discrediting of the army and hinted that the size of the administrative fine could increase for disputes with the judge.
