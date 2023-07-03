Russia may block YouTube this fall

16:55 19 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Putin's pocket "human rights activist" (a member of the Presidential Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights) Igor Ashmanov said that YouTube could stop working in Russia in the fall, when the "normal work" of similar Russian services is built.

In his opinion, the people of Russia need to mentally prepare for the ban on American video hosting.

“We need to rely on the fact that he [YouTube] will still be blocked. The owner just got fined yet again for not removing [prohibited] content. Will this ever end. I think it will be over by autumn,” he said.

The justification for the closure would be in jeopardizing children and posting "fakes" about the Russian army.

Ashmanov says this is not the first time. So, in April, he urged to prepare for the blocking of video hosting, since he does not plan to negotiate with the Russian authorities.

Officials may decide to ban YouTube in Russia and further toughen the Internet if dissatisfaction with the war grows in society, and especially among young people, says independent sociologist Alexandra Prokopenko.