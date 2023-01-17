09:36 17 January Kyiv, Ukraine

A proposal was sent to the State Duma of the Russian Federation to confiscate the property of "foreign agents" in favor of the state for "discrediting" the Russian army.

The corresponding appeal addressed to the speaker Vyacheslav Volodin was submitted to the lower house of parliament by the Foundation for the Protection of the National Historical Heritage.

"On the territory of the Russian Federation and beyond its borders there are media persons, as well as citizens with the status of a foreign agent, who, due to their personal convictions or for monetary rewards from foreign special services, allow themselves to speak negatively and falsely about the actions of the armed forces of the Russian Federation or openly call for internal unrest, criticizing the decisions taken by the leadership of our country. This violates the principles of national security and the principles of social justice. Many citizens of the Russian Federation support the initiative to amend the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, allowing the confiscation of property from this category of citizens and its conversion into state revenue," the document says.

Fund director Alexander Karabanov told the state agency TASS that the seizure of property from "foreign agents" and "discrediting" the Russian army would be "an effective filter against rash actions" for citizens who do not have a conscious position.



Earlier, the speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin made a proposal to confiscate property from Russians who left the country and criticize the war and the Russian authorities.. According to him, some Russians allow themselves to insult Russia, its inhabitants, soldiers and officers, and "openly support villains, Nazis and murderers." Volodin believes that such statements can be regarded as "calls for extremism, the rehabilitation of Nazism" or "discredit" of the Russian army.



Andrey Klishas, the head of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, also considers the confiscation of property possible. According to him, for this it is necessary to prescribe the wording of the criminal offense and change the Criminal Code.

For a full return in 1937, only the abolition of the right to private property was not enough ...