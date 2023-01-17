A proposal was sent to the State Duma of the Russian Federation to confiscate the property of "foreign agents" in favor of the state for "discrediting" the Russian army.
The corresponding appeal addressed to the speaker Vyacheslav Volodin was submitted to the lower house of parliament by the Foundation for the Protection of the National Historical Heritage.
Fund director Alexander Karabanov told the state agency TASS that the seizure of property from "foreign agents" and "discrediting" the Russian army would be "an effective filter against rash actions" for citizens who do not have a conscious position.
Earlier, the speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin made a proposal to confiscate property from Russians who left the country and criticize the war and the Russian authorities.. According to him, some Russians allow themselves to insult Russia, its inhabitants, soldiers and officers, and "openly support villains, Nazis and murderers." Volodin believes that such statements can be regarded as "calls for extremism, the rehabilitation of Nazism" or "discredit" of the Russian army.
Andrey Klishas, the head of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, also considers the confiscation of property possible. According to him, for this it is necessary to prescribe the wording of the criminal offense and change the Criminal Code.
For a full return in 1937, only the abolition of the right to private property was not enough ...
