Russia will regularly recount those liable for military service

15:29 28 November Kyiv, Ukraine

In Russia, they decided to take all men liable for military service “under the hood”, for this they will create a “data mart”, from where the authorities will collect information for daily updating of data on Russians liable for military service.

"Data mart" will be created on the basis of "Gosoblak". As part of the initiative, information about citizens will be provided by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Russian Guard, the Federal Penitentiary Service, the Federal Bailiff Service, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Sports, the Ministry of Digital Development, the Federal Tax Service, the Central Election Commission, the Pension Fund of the Russian Federation and state authorities of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

The corresponding draft government decree, developed by the Ministry of Digital Development of the Russian Federation, is posted on the official portal of legal information.



Among the data that will be stored on the “showcases” is the series and number of the passport of each person liable for military service, TIN, date and place of birth, address of permanent and temporary registration, information about criminal records and education, mobile phone numbers, email addresses, detailed information about employers , personal property and transportation, and detailed health data.



Recall that on Friday, November 25, President Vladimir Putin demanded that the Ministry of Digital Development and the Ministry of Defense prepare, by April 1, 2024, a state resource with information about citizens liable for military service.