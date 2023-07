18:44 04 July Kyiv, Ukraine

A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet crashed during a planned training flight in Kamchatka. The aircraft was flying without ammunition.

This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

"On July 4, while performing a planned training flight in the Kamchatka Territory over the waters of the Avacha Bay, a MiG-31 fighter crashed," the report says.

They said that the plane was flying without ammunition.

"The search and rescue forces of the Pacific Fleet have been sent to the accident site, which are searching for the crew," the Defense Ministry said.

MiG-31 - two-seat long-range supersonic fighter-interceptor. Has several modern modifications. Initially, the fighter was developed to intercept aviation cruise missiles.