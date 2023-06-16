08:05 20 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia with touching birch trees is a thing of the past. Now it is a dark force aimed at the ruthless destruction of ecology and natural resources not only in Ukraine, in the world, but also at home. Therefore, it is not surprising that the international environmental organization Greenpeace International has become another "enemy of the fatherland".

The Prosecutor General's Office of Russia considered the activities of the Greenpeace organization undesirable in the Russian Federation. This was reported by the Russian propaganda publication TASS, referring to the press service of the department.

The Prosecutor General's Office stated that the activity of this organization "poses a threat to the foundations of the constitutional order and the security of the Russian Federation."

"Greenpeace's environmental activities are actually accompanied by an active promotion of a political position, attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of the state and are aimed at undermining its economic foundations," they assure.

The Russian side is also outraged by the fact that the organization supports Ukraine against the background of the aggressive war that the Russian Federation unleashed against it.

The Prosecutor General's Office stated that the organization "impedes the implementation of Russian state programs through the organization of information campaigns and mass public actions that are not coordinated with the authorities."

-------------------------------------------------- ----------------------

Greenpeace has been operating in the USSR since the late 1980s, and then in the Russian Federation.