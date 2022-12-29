In the Russian Federation will give a life sentence for sabotage

18:31 29 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia has tightened penalties for sabotage, the corresponding decree was signed by the head of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin. The document provides for an addition to the Criminal Code of Russia.

Now, on the territory of the aggressor country, the so-called "sabotage activities" can become life imprisonment.



In particular, the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation has three new articles:

Facilitation of subversive activities - imprisonment for a term of 10 to 20 years or life;

Passing training for the purpose of carrying out sabotage activities and organizing a sabotage community - imprisonment for a term of 15 to 20 years or life;

Participation in such a community - imprisonment for a term of five to 10 years.

Thus, life imprisonment now threatens not only the saboteurs themselves, but also those who helped them, trained and financed them.. In addition, public calls for sabotage also fall under the article.

Eva Levenberg, a lawyer for the OVD-Info human rights project, explains that those who simply give the accused a lift can also fall under the article.

Due to the fact that the wording is very vague, almost anyone can be the object of close attention of law enforcement agencies.