12:54 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In St. Petersburg, the hypocrites who destroyed the beautiful Ukrainian city of Mariupol put a heart in his honor, symbolizing the "twinning" of St. Petersburg and Mariupol. But people who still had a conscience wrote on it: “Assassins, you bombed it. Judas."

A 17-year-old girl is suspected of committing "vandalism". The police drew up an administrative protocol against her under the article on “discrediting” the army and released her on a promise to appear.

At the moment, the shameful installation was dismantled.