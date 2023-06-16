Voronezh radio aired Putin's "emergency appeal" to the people

16:11 05 June Kyiv, Ukraine

While some Russians are nostalgic for Stalin, and some (including Putin) for Hitler, the "appeal to the people" that sounded today on several radio stations in Voronezh was not surprising. Literally imitating the text of the appeal of 1941, the chairman of the ruling regime of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, in his audio address allegedly announced the "passage of Ukrainian troops" to three border regions: Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk. The Kremlin hastened to assure the Russians that someone broke the radio. This was reported by the local newspaper Vesti Voronezh on Monday, June 5.

Audio recording of "emergency appeal" contains a voice similar to the voice of the head of the Kremlin. He said that at 4 am the Ukrainian military invaded the territory of the Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk regions.

"Our border guards and the Armed Forces gave a worthy rebuff, exceeding the strength of the aggressor.. Martial law has been introduced in the territories of these regions," the audio recording says.

The radio also reported that the Kremlin leader was allegedly announcing the imminent signing of a decree on general mobilization in order to confront the "dangerous and insidious enemy."

"Putin's emergency address" on the radio is a hack. There was no Putin's address today. Currently, control has been resumed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured.

Telegram channel Quick Focus has published the full text of the so-called appeal.

