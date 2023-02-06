Tremors reported in five Romanian cities

On the night of February 6 in Romania, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 occurred in the Vrancea seismic zone.
This is reported by Digi24.
According to the National Institute for Research and Development of Physics of the Earth (INFP), tremors were recorded at a depth of 23 kilometers, near the following cities: 74 kilometers northeast of Ploiesti, 94 kilometers west of Breila, 98 kilometers west of Brasov, 99 kilometers west of Galati and 114 kilometers northeast of Bucharest.
Later, four tremors of magnitude 2.6, 2.9, 2.7 and 2 were recorded in the same area.. Three earthquakes occurred at a depth of 17 kilometers, at 4:09, 4:13 and 5:01, and the fourth at 5:26, at a depth of 21 kilometers.
According to the Institute of Geology and Seismology of Moldova, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 was also recorded in the republic at 03:26.
Constantin Ionescu, CEO of INFP, said that the occurrence of five earthquakes is a coincidence with the timing of the earthquake in Turkey.
When asked if there would be more aftershocks, Ionescu replied that they were possible.
Since the beginning of January, six earthquakes with magnitudes from 2 to 4.6 have occurred in Romania. The largest earthquake in 2022 occurred on November 3 and had a magnitude of 5.4, and in 2021 on May 26 an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 was recorded.
