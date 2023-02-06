Tremors reported in five Romanian cities

12:41 06 February Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of February 6 in Romania, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 occurred in the Vrancea seismic zone.



This is reported by Digi24.



According to the National Institute for Research and Development of Physics of the Earth (INFP), tremors were recorded at a depth of 23 kilometers, near the following cities: 74 kilometers northeast of Ploiesti, 94 kilometers west of Breila, 98 kilometers west of Brasov, 99 kilometers west of Galati and 114 kilometers northeast of Bucharest.



Later, four tremors of magnitude 2.6, 2.9, 2.7 and 2 were recorded in the same area.. Three earthquakes occurred at a depth of 17 kilometers, at 4:09, 4:13 and 5:01, and the fourth at 5:26, at a depth of 21 kilometers.



According to the Institute of Geology and Seismology of Moldova, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 was also recorded in the republic at 03:26.



Constantin Ionescu, CEO of INFP, said that the occurrence of five earthquakes is a coincidence with the timing of the earthquake in Turkey.

"That's a coincidence. The earthquake that happened in Romania is a surface earthquake. Earthquake in Turkey, also superficial, largely depends on geological connections within the earth. There is no connection between the two surface seismic zones in Romania and Turkey," Ionescu said.

When asked if there would be more aftershocks, Ionescu replied that they were possible.

"This area is known as a seismically active zone of earthquakes with a depth of up to 20 kilometers, which in a certain period produces a lot of aftershocks after an earthquake of magnitude 4.5, but they will not have the highest magnitude," said the director of INFP.

Since the beginning of January, six earthquakes with magnitudes from 2 to 4.6 have occurred in Romania. The largest earthquake in 2022 occurred on November 3 and had a magnitude of 5.4, and in 2021 on May 26 an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 was recorded.