Turkey declares state of emergency for three months after quake

16:48 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Turkish provinces hit by earthquake declared disaster areas. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote about this on his Twitter.

"We are declaring our 10 provinces affected by the earthquake as natural disaster areas, " the Turkish leader said in a statement.

To ensure the rapid conduct of search and rescue operations in the country, a three-month state of emergency has been declared in 10 provinces in accordance with Article 119 of the Turkish Constitution.



What is known about earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

On February 6, 2023, a powerful earthquake struck southeastern Turkey and Syria. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the 7.7 magnitude earthquake was the strongest since 1939.



As of 13:00 Kyiv time on February 7, 1,600 people were killed in Syria, writes Aljazeera. President Rajem Erdogan said that according to the latest data, at least 3,549 people were killed in Turkey and 22,168 were injured.



Turkey has been declared the highest level of alert. The authorities turned to international assistance.



To help Ukrainians in Turkey, two "hot lines" have been opened on the basis of the embassy: +90 539 550 98 98 and +90 312 442 15 93. Relatives in Ukraine can also contact the "hot line" of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: +380 44 238 15 88, – written by Nikolenko.