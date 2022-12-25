Russian fighter jet crashed in Primorsky Krai

Russian fighter MiG-31 crashed in Primorye during a training flight, the crew ejected.

The accident happened during a training flight, which was carried out without ammunition.

A MiG-31 fighter jet crashed in Primorsky Krai, the crew ejected, according to Russian media, citing the emergency services of the Russian Federation.

The report says that the MiG-31 crashed in Primorye during a training flight, the crew ejected. The flight was carried out without ammunition, the plane crashed in a deserted place, in a forest, not far from the village of Alekseevka. There is no destruction on earth.