A package left in front of a family's house exploded in Poland

18:30 03 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Polish village of Sechebozhitsy, a package that was left in front of the house of one family exploded, a 31-year-old woman was seriously injured. It is reported by the Polish RadioZET.



The report says that the Polish woman left the house to warm up the car and take her 8-year-old daughter to school. The youngest son of the woman caught a cold, and that day he had to stay at home with his grandmother. However, the woman returned with a parcel, on which she read that it was addressed to her.



The woman and her daughter were in the room when the package exploded. The woman's youngest son and grandmother are in another room.

"I think she took a knife and opened it, after which it exploded. I quickly jumped up, saw blood. I saw my daughter lying on the floor. She screamed: "Mom, kill me!", - said the grandmother.

The victim has multiple facial injuries: her right arm was amputated, the hospital is trying to save her eyesight.



The girl was hospitalized with open fractures of the right arm and multiple shrapnel wounds.



Journalists found that Ursula's ex-partner probably insulted a woman in the past, he was deprived of parental rights. However, he currently lives in Germany, where he works as a truck driver.

"I assume that the perpetrator was motivated by the fact that he wanted to kill specific people," said Andrzej Mroczek from the Collegium Civitas Terrorism Research Center.



The prosecutor's office is now investigating the attempted murder of many people.