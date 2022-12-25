Peru declares state of emergency

11:15 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Peruvian government has declared a 30-day state of emergency in the country since December 15 due to unrest against the backdrop of the removal of President Pedro Castillo from power.

This was reported by the radio station Radio Programas del Perú.



It is noted that the measures taken are designed to maintain order and "guarantee the safety of thousands of families." Police units are located at strategic points, which, in the event of a complication of the situation, rely on the support of the army.



Peruvian Minister of Defense Alberto Otarola stressed that the state of emergency does not prevent various events, meetings, celebrations, concerts or fairs.



Restrictions are possible only in case of emergency, and a curfew is "according to the situation and where necessary."