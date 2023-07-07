The Pentagon believes that Prigogine has doubles - NYT

Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin may use doubles to hide his movements, The New York Times reports, citing a Pentagon official who requested anonymity.
According to him, after the rebellion, Prigozhin was in Russia most of the time.
The interlocutor of the newspaper noted that it is not clear whether Prigozhin was in Belarus, partly due to the fact that he "apparently uses doubles to disguise his movements."
On the eve of the heads of the Belarusian regime , Alexander Lukashenko said that the leader of the mercenaries, Yevgeny Prigogine, is in Russia and is a "free man", despite the fact that he staged a rebellion.
According to him, on the morning of July 6, Prigozhin was in St. Petersburg, and then, "maybe he went to Moscow, maybe somewhere else, but he is not on the territory of Belarus."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the question of Prigozhin's whereabouts, saying the government had "neither the ability nor the desire" to track his movements.
