Mass rallies against COVID lockdown continue in Beijing

10:25 28 November Kyiv, Ukraine

In the capital of China and many other cities on the night of November 28, there were mass protests against the brutal restrictive measures that the country's authorities introduced to combat the coronavirus.



In Beijing, protesters took to the streets near the diplomatic quarter, many of them holding white sheets of paper as a symbol of protest against censorship in the country, dpa news agency reported.



People chanted: "Remove quarantine" and "We don't want PCR tests, we want freedom". The police were involved, the exact number of detainees is unknown.



Protest marches were also held in other cities of China: Shanghai, Chengdu, Chongqing, Wuhan and Nanjing. Discontent is also growing at universities, social networks were overflowing with videos that were quickly removed by censors, writes dpa.