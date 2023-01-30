Explosion at mosque in Pakistan kills dozens

14:53 30 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In Pakistan, in the city of Peshawar, which is located near the border with Afghanistan, an explosion occurred in a mosque, killing at least 32 people and injuring dozens.



According to the BBC, the explosion occurred when there were about 260 worshipers in the mosque. More than 150 people were injured in the incident.



Part of the building was destroyed, and according to official figures, people remain under the rubble. Several victims were taken to local hospitals.



The official cause of the explosion has yet to be determined, but Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif has already strongly condemned the attack.. In a statement, he said those behind the incident "have nothing to do with Islam."

"The whole nation is united against the threat of terrorism," he added.

Explosion occurred during lunchtime prayer. Most of the injured are policemen.



Mohammad Asim, a spokesman for Lady Reading Hospital, said some of the wounded were in critical condition.

"This is an emergency," he said.

Local media reports that the police, army and sappers are working at the scene.



Islamabad police on high alert in capital. Law enforcers said that security measures at all entrances and exits to the city have been tightened.