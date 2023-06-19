Pakistan arrests 10 suspects in migrant deaths off Greek coast

Pakistan has arrested ten people suspected of involvement in the tragedy with migrants off the coast of Greece.
According to information released by DW, the investigation revealed that many of the migrants on the ship that recently sank in the Mediterranean were from Pakistan.
Nine of the suspects were detained in the Pakistani part of Kashmir, where many of the victims are also from. Another detainee was found in the city of Gujrat, which is a known hub for smuggling migrants.. All suspects are currently under investigation.
Local media reported that there were about 300 Pakistanis on a fishing boat carrying migrants that crashed off the coast of Greece. According to a joint statement by the International Organization for Migration and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the ship had the capacity to carry between 400 and 750 people.
The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif, declared June 19 a day of national mourning in memory of those killed in the Mediterranean. He also ordered the cessation of the activities of persons engaged in illegal migration and stressed that such persons would be severely punished.
Earlier it was reported that a fishing boat with migrants sank off the southern coast of Greece on Wednesday, and local authorities confirmed the death of 78 people.
According to information released by DW, the investigation revealed that many of the migrants on the ship that recently sank in the Mediterranean were from Pakistan.
Nine of the suspects were detained in the Pakistani part of Kashmir, where many of the victims are also from. Another detainee was found in the city of Gujrat, which is a known hub for smuggling migrants.. All suspects are currently under investigation.
Local media reported that there were about 300 Pakistanis on a fishing boat carrying migrants that crashed off the coast of Greece. According to a joint statement by the International Organization for Migration and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the ship had the capacity to carry between 400 and 750 people.
The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif, declared June 19 a day of national mourning in memory of those killed in the Mediterranean. He also ordered the cessation of the activities of persons engaged in illegal migration and stressed that such persons would be severely punished.
Earlier it was reported that a fishing boat with migrants sank off the southern coast of Greece on Wednesday, and local authorities confirmed the death of 78 people.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments