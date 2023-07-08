OPCW declares final destruction of chemical weapons in the world

12:10 08 July Kyiv, Ukraine

On July 7, the last chemical munition from the declared US chemical weapons stockpile was finally destroyed at the Blue Grass Chemical Destruction Plant in Kentucky, according to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Thus, all stockpiles of chemical weapons declared by the states parties to the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons have been destroyed in the world.

“I salute all participating States, and in this case the United States of America, on this great achievement for the international community… This is a critical step towards achieving its mission to finally eliminate all chemical weapons,” said the Director General OPCW Fernando Arias.

The Chemical Weapons Convention is an international treaty within the UN in the field of arms control, which aims to completely ban the production and use of chemical weapons due to their harm to the environment and human health, and also determines the obligations of the participating states in this area. It entered into force on April 29, 1997.. Signatory countries were required to destroy their chemical weapons stockpiles by September 30, 2023.

Almost all countries of the world have acceded to the Chemical Weapons Convention. The OPCW received the 2013 Nobel Peace Prize for its massive efforts to eliminate chemical weapons.

Recall that Russia uses chemical weapons against the Ukrainian military near Bakhmut. We are talking about the combat poisonous substance of the skin-blister action of lewisite.

It was also reported that in the Kherson region, the military of the Russian Federation dropped containers with a poisonous substance on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.