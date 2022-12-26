The OP commented on the meeting between Shoigu and Lukashenka

12:22 04 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia intends to share the burden of responsibility for its crimes with Belarus, so it is looking for contact with this country. This was announced on Saturday, December 3, by Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Mikhail Podolyak on Twitter, commenting on the meeting between the head of the Russian defense department Sergei Shoigu and the formal leader of the current government of Belarus.

"The Kremlin does not lose hope to share the dock with its Belarusian partners. Today's meeting between Lukashenka and Shoigu will be included in the prosecution materials as a distribution of criminal roles. However, a confession and accusatory testimony will mitigate the responsibility," he said in a statement.

It should be noted that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in Minsk on an unannounced visit. There he met with the head of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus and Lukashenka. At the same time, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus confirmed that the Russian and Belarusian military on the territory of his country are being trained "as a single group, a single army."

As we have already reported, Lukashenka and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on a new meeting in December during a telephone conversation.