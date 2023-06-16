TikTok banned in US state

10:13 18 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The US state of Montana banned the use of the Chinese app TikTok , the decision was made by state governor Greg Gianforte.

The governor said the ban is to protect citizens from foreign influence as TikTok is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance.

The Chinese Communist Party, which uses TikTok to spy on Americans, collects their personal, private and sensitive information. Today, Montana is taking the strongest action of any state to protect the privacy of Montana residents and sensitive personal information," the Governor said.

The law, due to take effect January 1, bans TikTok from operating in Montana and app stores such as the Apple App Store and Google Play Store from making it available for download in the state.



Violations of the law can face fines of up to $10,000 a day. However, penalties will not apply to users.

Montana became the first US state to ban the app.