TikTok banned in US state

The US state of Montana banned the use of the Chinese app TikTok, the decision was made by state governor Greg Gianforte.
The governor said the ban is to protect citizens from foreign influence as TikTok is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance.
The law, due to take effect January 1, bans TikTok from operating in Montana and app stores such as the Apple App Store and Google Play Store from making it available for download in the state.
Violations of the law can face fines of up to $10,000 a day. However, penalties will not apply to users.
Montana became the first US state to ban the app.
